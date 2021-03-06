SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 2021
Today is the 65th day of 2021 and the 76th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, the Alamo mission and fortress compound in Texas fell to Mexican forces after a 13-day siege.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that slaves were property in Dred Scott v. Sandford.
In 1951, the espionage trial of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg began in New York Southern District federal court.
In 1981, Walter Cronkite signed off for the last time as "CBS Evening News" anchor, a post he had held for 19 years.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michelangelo (1475-1564), painter/sculptor/architect; Cyrano de Bergerac (1619-1655), soldier/writer; Lou Costello (1906-1959), actor/comedian; Will Eisner (1917-2005), cartoonist; Alan Greenspan (1926- ), economist; Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1927-2014), author; Rob Reiner (1947- ), actor/director; D.L. Hughley (1963- ), actor/comedian; Connie Britton (1967- ), actress; Shaquille O'Neal (1972- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Michelangelo's talent as a sculptor first drew attention after a failed attempt at art fraud. The cardinal who purchased his fake antique cupid statue was so impressed with Michelangelo's work that he invited the artist to Rome for a meeting.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, world heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay announced that his spiritual mentor, Elijah Muhammad, had given him the new name Muhammad Ali.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but ... life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves." -- Gabriel Garcia Marquez
TODAY'S NUMBER: $0.30 -- price for 1 pound of Oreo cookies in a novelty can when the cookie was introduced by the National Biscuit Co. (today known as Nabisco) on this day in 1912.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 5) and new moon (March 13).
SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 2021
Today is the 66th day of 2021 and the 77th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered German troops to reoccupy the Rhineland, defying the Treaty of Versailles.
In 1965, state troopers forcefully broke up 600 civil rights protesters on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.
In 1985, the song "We Are the World" was released worldwide, with sales to benefit African famine relief.
In 2009, the Kepler space observatory, designed by NASA to discover Earthlike planets, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Herschel (1792-1871), mathematician/astronomer; Luther Burbank (1849-1926), botanist; Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), composer; Willard Scott (1934- ), TV personality; Bryan Cranston (1956- ), actor; Ivan Lendl (1960- ), tennis player; Wanda Sykes (1964- ), actress/comedian; Rachel Weisz (1970- ), actress; Peter Sarsgaard (1971- ), actor; Jenna Fischer (1974- ), actress; Laura Prepon (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Astronomers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics used data from the Kepler space observatory to estimate that at least 17 billion Earth-sized exoplanets exist in the Milky Way galaxy.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, 20-year-old Mike Tyson defeated James "Bonecrusher" Smith to unify the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles, becoming the youngest undisputed heavyweight champion in history.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It's easier to rip somebody to shreds when you're making them laugh." -- Wanda Sykes
TODAY'S NUMBER: 90,000 -- number of Americans who were 100 years or older in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 5) and new moon (March 13).