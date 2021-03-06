TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, world heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay announced that his spiritual mentor, Elijah Muhammad, had given him the new name Muhammad Ali.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but ... life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves." -- Gabriel Garcia Marquez

TODAY'S NUMBER: $0.30 -- price for 1 pound of Oreo cookies in a novelty can when the cookie was introduced by the National Biscuit Co. (today known as Nabisco) on this day in 1912.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 5) and new moon (March 13).

SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 2021

Today is the 66th day of 2021 and the 77th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received the patent for the telephone.

In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered German troops to reoccupy the Rhineland, defying the Treaty of Versailles.

In 1965, state troopers forcefully broke up 600 civil rights protesters on "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama.