TODAY'S QUOTE: "I would love for film to go back to those days where you had to be able to do everything just to get by. In the '40s, '50s and '60s, they were good singers, good actors and good dancers. ... You just don't see the same type of all-purpose entertainers nowadays." -- Taye Diggs

TODAY'S NUMBER: 26,284 -- miles on the odometer of a rare, unrestored 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atlanta Coupe found in the garage of a British doctor and reported by media outlets on this day in 2009. One of only 17 ever made, the car sold at a Paris auction a month later for $4.4 million.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 29) and last quarter moon (Jan. 6).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021

Today is the third day of 2021 and the 14th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1777, Revolutionary forces under the command of George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1947, a session of Congress was televised for the first time to viewers in three East Coast cities.

In 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.

In 1993, President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).