SATURDAY, JANUARY 2, 2021
Today is the second day of 2021 and the 13th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, the Moors were driven out of Spain as Granada fell to the forces of Ferdinand and Isabella.
In 1967, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as governor of California.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation instituting a 55-mph highway speed limit in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion in a Sago, West Virginia, coal mine trapped 13 miners. Only one survived.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Tippett (1905-1998), composer; Isaac Asimov (1920-1992), author; Roger Miller (1936-1992), singer-songwriter; Jack Hanna (1947- ), zoologist; David Cone (1963- ), baseball player/sportscaster; Pernell Whitaker (1964-2019), boxer; Tia Carrere (1967- ), actress; Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968- ), actor; Tommy Morrison (1969-2013), boxer; Christy Turlington (1969- ), model; Taye Diggs (1971- ), singer/actor; Dax Shepard (1975- ), actor; Kate Bosworth (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Castilian Spanish is the official language of Spain, but Catalan, Galician and Basque are all official regional languages.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, Miami upset heavily favored Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, 31-30, as Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion at game's end.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I would love for film to go back to those days where you had to be able to do everything just to get by. In the '40s, '50s and '60s, they were good singers, good actors and good dancers. ... You just don't see the same type of all-purpose entertainers nowadays." -- Taye Diggs
TODAY'S NUMBER: 26,284 -- miles on the odometer of a rare, unrestored 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atlanta Coupe found in the garage of a British doctor and reported by media outlets on this day in 2009. One of only 17 ever made, the car sold at a Paris auction a month later for $4.4 million.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 29) and last quarter moon (Jan. 6).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021
Today is the third day of 2021 and the 14th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1777, Revolutionary forces under the command of George Washington defeated the British at Princeton, New Jersey.
In 1947, a session of Congress was televised for the first time to viewers in three East Coast cities.
In 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.
In 1993, President George H.W. Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lucretia Mott (1793-1880), women's rights pioneer; J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973), author; Victor Borge (1909-2000), comedian/pianist; Hank Stram (1923-2005), football coach; Sergio Leone (1929-1989), director; Robert Loggia (1930-2015), actor; Glen A. Larson (1937-2014), TV producer/writer; Victoria Principal (1950- ), actress; Cheryl Miller (1964- ), basketball player/coach; Michael Schumacher (1969- ), race car driver; Danica McKellar (1975- ), actress; Eli Manning (1981- ), football player; Greta Thunberg (2003- ), activist.
TODAY'S FACT: C-SPAN was launched in 1979 to "provide live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives." C-SPAN2, covering the Senate, was launched in 1986.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett set an NFL record that still stands by running 99 yards from scrimmage for a touchdown.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens." -- J.R.R. Tolkien
TODAY'S NUMBER: 731,007 -- estimated population of the state of Alaska in 2019 -- more than triple the population of the state at the time it attained statehood.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 29) and last quarter moon (Jan. 6).