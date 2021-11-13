TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, Lynette Woodard made her debut as the first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't have pet peeves like some people. I have whole kennels of irritation." -- Whoopi Goldberg

TODAY'S NUMBER: 9,349 -- Broadway performances of Disney's "The Lion King" since its debut on this day in 1997, making the musical the third-longest-running show in Broadway history (as of mid-October 2021).

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021

Today is the 318th day of 2021 and the 54th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" was published.

In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.

In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.