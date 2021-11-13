SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2021
Today is the 317th day of 2021 and the 53rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1887, "Bloody Sunday" took place in London, as violent clashes broke out between mostly Irish demonstrators and British police.
In 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation in Alabama was illegal.
In 1970, the Bhola cyclone in Bangladesh killed an estimated 500,000 people.
In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.
In 2015, a series of coordinated terror attacks in Paris killed 130 people and injured 368 others.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), writer; Louis Brandeis (1856-1941), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Buck O'Neil (1911-2006), baseball player; Jack Elam (1920-2003), actor; Garry Marshall (1934-2016), filmmaker; Joe Mantegna (1947- ), actor; Whoopi Goldberg (1955- ), actress/talk show host; Jimmy Kimmel (1967- ), comedian/TV host; Steve Zahn (1967- ), actor; Gerard Butler (1969- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba was established in 1903, when a stipulation in the Cuban-American Treaty designated the Guantanamo Bay area to be perpetually leased to the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, Lynette Woodard made her debut as the first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't have pet peeves like some people. I have whole kennels of irritation." -- Whoopi Goldberg
TODAY'S NUMBER: 9,349 -- Broadway performances of Disney's "The Lion King" since its debut on this day in 1997, making the musical the third-longest-running show in Broadway history (as of mid-October 2021).
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021
Today is the 318th day of 2021 and the 54th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" was published.
In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.
In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.
In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), U.S. senator; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O'Rourke (1947- ), journalist/author; Prince Charles (1948- ), Prince of Wales; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Virginia.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, a plane carrying 37 Marshall University football players, as well as the team's head coach, several assistant coaches, doctors and staff members, Marshall's athletic director and 25 team boosters, crashed outside an airport near Huntington, West Virginia, killing all on board.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes." -- P.J. O'Rourke
TODAY'S NUMBER: $84.7 million -- highest amount paid for an original Claude Monet painting. "Nympheas en fleur (Water Lilies in Bloom)" was sold at a Christie's auction in New York on May 8, 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Nov. 11) and full moon (Nov. 19).