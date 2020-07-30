TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Trying to be perfect will leave you empty-handed, whereas trying to do your best will keep you fulfilled." -- Terry Crews, "Manhood: How to Be a Better Man or Just Live With One"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population was estimated at 602,495 in 2018. The city was founded on this day in 1729.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 27) and full moon (Aug. 3).

