THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020
Today is the 212th day of 2020 and the 41st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1619, America's first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Virginia.
In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing "In God We Trust" as the national motto of the United States.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.
In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Vivica A. Fox (1964- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.
TODAY'S FACT: "Top of the Pops," the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Trying to be perfect will leave you empty-handed, whereas trying to do your best will keep you fulfilled." -- Terry Crews, "Manhood: How to Be a Better Man or Just Live With One"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population was estimated at 602,495 in 2018. The city was founded on this day in 1729.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (July 27) and full moon (Aug. 3).
