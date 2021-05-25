TUESDAY, MAY 25, 2021

Today is the 145th day of 2021 and the 67th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.

In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

In 1977, the first "Star Wars" movie was released in American theaters.

In 2020, George Floyd was murdered while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill "Bojangles" Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor; Anne Heche (1969- ), actress; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.