THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021

Today is the 63rd day of 2021 and the 74th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the first session of the U.S. Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.

In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.

In 1913, the U.S. Department of Labor was formed.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his "New Deal" during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.

In 1957, the S&P 500 was introduced, replacing the S&P 90.

In 1974, the first issue of People magazine was published, featuring "The Great Gatsby" star Mia Farrow on the cover.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; John Garfield (1913-1952), actor; James Ellroy (1948- ), author; Catherine O'Hara (1954- ), actress; Mykelti Williamson (1957- ), actor; Patricia Heaton (1958- ), actress; Ray Mancini (1961- ), boxer; Dav Pilkey (1966- ), author/illustrator; Landon Donovan (1982- ), soccer player.