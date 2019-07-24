WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019
Today is the 205th day of 2019 and the 34th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1847, Brigham Young and the first Mormon pioneers arrived at Utah's Salt Lake Valley.
In 1866, Tennessee became the first Confederate state to be readmitted to the Union following the Civil War.
In 1959, the "Kitchen Debate" between Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev took place in Moscow.
In 1998, a lone gunman opened fire in the U.S. Capitol building, killing two police officers.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Simon Bolivar (1783-1830), South American liberator; Alexandre Dumas, pere (1802-1870), playwright/novelist; Amelia Earhart (1897-1937), aviator; Pat Oliphant (1935- ), cartoonist; Gallagher (1946- ), comedian; Michael Richards (1949- ), actor/comedian; Gus Van Sant (1952- ), filmmaker; Karl Malone (1963- ), basketball player; Barry Bonds (1964- ), baseball player; Jennifer Lopez (1969- ), actress/singer; Elisabeth Moss (1982- ), actress; Anna Paquin (1982- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1911, American historian Hiram Bingham rediscovered the ancient Incan city of Machu Picchu, which had been largely forgotten by those outside the immediate area in Peru.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, umpires at Yankee Stadium in New York nullified a two-run home run in the ninth inning by George Brett of the Kansas City Royals, due to excessive pine tar on Brett's bat. The ruling was later overturned, and the Royals won the restarted game 5-4 on Aug. 18.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Moral wounds have this peculiarity -- they may be hidden, but they never close; always painful, always ready to bleed when touched, they remain fresh and open in the heart." -- Alexandre Dumas, "The Count of Monte Cristo"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 16.1 million -- reported worldwide membership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (aka Mormons) in 2018.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (July 24).
