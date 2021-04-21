WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021

Today is the 111th day of 2021 and the 33rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1836, Texas forces under the command of Sam Houston defeated Mexican forces at the Battle of San Jacinto.

In 1918, Germany's "Red Baron," fighter ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen, was shot down and killed near Amiens, France.

In 1960, the new city of Brasilia officially became Brazil's capital.

In 1992, murderer Robert Alton Harris became the first person executed by the state of California in 25 years.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855), author/poet; John Muir (1838-1914), environmentalist; Anthony Quinn (1915-2001), actor; Elizabeth II (1926- ), British monarch; Elaine May (1932- ), actress/filmmaker; Charles Grodin (1935- ), actor; James Dobson (1936- ), evangelist/author; Patti LuPone (1949- ), actress/singer; Andie MacDowell (1958- ), actress; Rob Riggle (1970- ), actor/comedian; James McAvoy (1979- ), actor; Tony Romo (1980- ), football player/sportscaster; Robbie Amell (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: April 21, 753 B.C., is traditionally regarded as the date of the founding of Rome by the mythological twins Romulus and Remus.