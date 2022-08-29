 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

MONDAY, AUGUST 29, 2022

Today is the 241st day of 2022 and the 70th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1949, the Soviet Union conducted its first atomic bomb test.

In 1957, Democratic Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina concluded his 24-hour-long filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

In 1991, the parliament of the Soviet Union suspended all Communist Party activities indefinitely.

In 2005, Category 3 storm Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Locke (1632-1704), philosopher; Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. (1809-1894), author; Ingrid Bergman (1915-1982), actress; Charlie Parker (1920-1955), musician; Richard Attenborough (1923-2014), filmmaker; William Friedkin (1935- ), film director; John McCain (1936-2018), U.S. senator; Elliott Gould (1938- ), actor; Joel Schumacher (1939-2020), film director; GG Allin (1956-1993), singer-songwriter; Michael Jackson (1958-2009), singer-songwriter; Lea Michele (1986- ), actress; Liam Payne (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Strom Thurmond's 1957 civil rights filibuster remains the longest one-man filibuster in history. It lasted 24 hours, 18 minutes and opened with Thurmond reading the voting laws of all 48 states.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, St. Louis Cardinal Lou Brock stole two bases to match, then break, Ty Cobb's record for career stolen bases, which had stood at 892 bases for 49 years.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Music is your own experience, your thoughts, your wisdom." -- Charlie Parker

TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- top sustained wind speed (in mph) during Hurricane Katrina.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four injured in area crashes

Four injured in area crashes

Three accidents involving area residents were reported Thursday night into Friday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

Leadwood alderwoman resigns

The Leadwood Board of Aldermen covered a variety of topics Monday night. Members discussed a resident’s request to retire late Police Chief Je…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News