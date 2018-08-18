SATURDAY, AUGUST 18, 2018
Today is the 230th day of 2018 and the 59th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, Virginia Dare became the first English child born in the Americas.
In 1590, Roanoke Island governor John White returned from a supply trip to England to find the colony deserted.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, extending the right to vote to women.
In 1983, Hurricane Alicia made landfall near Galveston, Texas, eventually causing 22 deaths and more than $1 billion in damage.
In 2008, Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf resigned under threat of impeachment.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Meriwether Lewis (1774-1809), explorer; Shelley Winters (1920-2006), actress; Rosalynn Carter (1927- ), first lady; Roman Polanski (1933- ), filmmaker; Roberto Clemente (1934-1972), baseball player; Robert Redford (1936- ), actor/director; Patrick Swayze (1952-2009), actor; Denis Leary (1957- ), actor/comedian; Madeleine Stowe (1958- ), actress; Edward Norton (1969- ), actor/director; Christian Slater (1969- ), actor; Kaitlin Olson (1975- ), actress; Andy Samberg (1978- ), actor/comedian; Miesha Tate (1986- ), mixed martial artist.
TODAY'S FACT: In the 2016 presidential election, 54 percent of women voters voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 41 percent voted for Donald Trump. Female voters made up 53 percent of the electorate.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from the NBA after 13 seasons.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people where they don't necessarily want to go, but ought to be." -- Rosalynn Carter
TODAY'S NUMBER: 100,000 -- copies of Vladimir Nabokov's controversial novel "Lolita" that were sold in the first three weeks after its U.S. publication on this day in 1958.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Aug. 18).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 19, 2018
Today is the 231st day of 2018 and the 60th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, details of Louis Daguerre's pioneering photographic process were first released in Paris.
In 1934, a German plebiscite voted to grant then-Chancellor Adolf Hitler the additional office of president.
In 1960, captured American U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was sentenced in Moscow to three years imprisonment and seven years of hard labor for espionage.
In 2010, Operation Iraqi Freedom officially ended as the last U.S. combat troops crossed the border into Kuwait.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Orville Wright (1871-1948), aviation pioneer; Coco Chanel (1883-1971), fashion designer; Ogden Nash (1902-1971), poet/author; Malcolm Forbes (1919-1990), publisher; Gene Roddenberry (1921-1991), Star Trek creator; Bill Shoemaker (1931-2003), jockey; Bill Clinton (1946- ), 42nd U.S. president; Mary Matalin (1953- ), political consultant; John Stamos (1963- ), actor; Kyra Sedgwick (1965- ), actress; Matthew Perry (1969- ), actor; Clay Walker (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Veronica Roth (1988- ), author.
TODAY'S FACT: Gene Roddenberry was the first television writer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1909, Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer won the first race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with an average speed of 57.4 mph. Two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators died in related accidents.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You are only young once, but you can stay immature indefinitely." -- Ogden Nash
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 -- Triple Crown horse races won by thoroughbred jockey Bill Shoemaker. He never won all three jewels in the Triple Crown in the same year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 18) and full moon (Aug. 26).
