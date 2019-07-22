MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019
Today is the 203rd day of 2019 and the 32nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1587, 115 English colonists arrived at Roanoke Island, near the coast of present-day North Carolina, to re-establish an earlier, deserted colony.
In 1934, FBI agents shot and killed notorious bank robber John Dillinger as he attempted to escape arrest outside a Chicago movie theater.
In 2003, American forces attacked a compound in Mosul, Iraq, killing Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusay.
In 2004, the 9/11 Commission issued its final report, stating that the U.S. government had not been fully prepared for a terrorist attack.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Lazarus (1849-1887), poet; Edward Hopper (1882-1967), artist; Oscar de la Renta (1932-2014), fashion designer; Terence Stamp (1938- ), actor; Alex Trebek (1940- ), TV personality; George Clinton (1941- ), musician; Ron Turcotte (1941- ), race horse jockey; Albert Brooks (1947- ), actor/screenwriter; Don Henley (1947- ), singer-songwriter; Willem Dafoe (1955- ), actor; David Spade (1964- ), actor/comedian; Rufus Wainwright (1973- ), singer-songwriter; Selena Gomez (1992- ), actress; Prince George of Cambridge (2013- ).
TODAY'S FACT: The fates of the second Roanoke colony and Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the Americas in 1587, remain undetermined.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1996, Naim Suleymanoglu of Turkey, known worldwide as "Pocket Hercules," became the first weight lifter in Olympic history to win three gold medals.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I die, if the word 'thong' appears in the first or second sentence of my obituary, I've screwed up." -- Albert Brooks
TODAY'S NUMBER: 15,596 -- miles flown during the first solo flight around the world, completed on this day in 1933 by aviator Wiley Post.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 16) and last quarter moon (July 24).
