MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 2021

Today is the 32nd day of 2021 and the 43rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, a Texas state convention voted 166-8 in favor of a measure to secede from the Union.

In 1884, the first volume of the Oxford English Dictionary was published.

In 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. and more than 700 others were arrested at a protest in Selma, Alabama.

In 2003, the U.S. space shuttle Columbia broke apart shortly after entering the atmosphere over Texas, killing its seven-member crew.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Ford (1894-1973), film director; Clark Gable (1901-1960), actor; Langston Hughes (1902-1967), poet; Renata Tebaldi (1922-2004), opera singer; Boris Yeltsin (1931-2007), Russian president; Sherman Hemsley (1938-2012), actor; Terry Jones (1942-2020), actor/comedian; Rick James (1948-2004), singer-songwriter; Princess Stephanie of Monaco (1965- ); Michael C. Hall (1971- ), actor; Ronda Rousey (1987- ), actress/professional wrestler; Harry Styles (1994- ), singer-songwriter.