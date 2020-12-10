TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago won the first Downtown Athletic Club Trophy, which was renamed the Heisman Trophy in 1936.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You try not to have a favorite when you have sons or kids. Can't have a favorite. Can't let them know if you do. I don't. I treat my main son and the other two exactly the same way." -- Greg Giraldo