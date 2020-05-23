SATURDAY, MAY 23, 2020
Today is the 144th day of 2020 and the 66th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1846, Mexican President Mariano Paredes issued a manifesto unofficially declaring war on the United States.
In 1934, outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were fatally shot by police officers in Black Lake, Louisiana.
In 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) was established.
In 1960, a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778), botanist; Margaret Fuller (1810-1850), writer/feminist; Douglas Fairbanks (1883-1939), actor/filmmaker; Margaret Wise Brown (1910-1952), author; Artie Shaw (1910-2004), bandleader; Rosemary Clooney (1928-2002), singer/actress; Joan Collins (1933- ), actress/author; John Newcombe (1944- ), tennis player; Marvin Hagler (1954- ), boxer; Mitch Albom (1958- ), journalist/author; Drew Carey (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Melissa McBride (1965- ), actress; Jewel (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Ryan Coogler (1986- ), filmmaker; Aaron Donald (1991- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Hawaiian tsunami on this day in 1960 was triggered by a massive 9.5-magnitude earthquake off the Chilean coast that had killed thousands the day before.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1895, the Louisville Colonels forfeited a home game to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in the third inning because they ran out of baseballs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sacrifice is a part of life. It's supposed to be. It's not something to regret. It's something to aspire to." -- Mitch Albom, "The Five People You Meet in Heaven"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- estimated worldwide sales of Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon" in various formats since it was first published in 1947.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020
Today is the 145th day of 2020 and the 67th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, Samuel Morse sent the first electrical telegraph message, "What hath God wrought," from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to an assistant in Baltimore.
In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened in New York City.
In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sunk the British battle cruiser HMS Hood, killing 1,415 crewmen and leaving just three survivors.
In 1994, the four men convicted of the 1993 bombing of New York's World Trade Center were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Queen Victoria (1819-1901), British monarch; H.B. Reese (1879-1956), candy maker; Bob Dylan (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Patti LaBelle (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Priscilla Presley (1945- ), actress; Jim Broadbent (1949- ), actor; Kristen Scott Thomas (1960- ), actress; Michael Chabon (1963- ), author; John C. Reilly (1965- ), actor; Joey Logano (1990- ), race car driver.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1864, a telegram containing the 16,543-word Nevada Constitution arrived in Washington, D.C. after being sent two days earlier from Carson City, Nevada. It is thought to be the longest telegram ever sent, at a cost of $4,303.27.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1964, a riot erupted at National Stadium in Lima, Peru, after a referee's call during a soccer match between Peru and Argentina. More than 300 fans were killed and more than 500 were injured.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Every generation loses the messiah it has failed to deserve." -- Michael Chabon, "The Yiddish Policemen's Union"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 14,680 -- the total weight, in tons, of the Brooklyn Bridge.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020
Today is the 146th day of 2020 and the 68th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.
In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
In 1977, the first "Star Wars" movie was released in American theaters.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill "Bojangles" Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor; Anne Heche (1969- ), actress; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Literature is the effort of man to indemnify himself for the wrongs of his condition." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY'S NUMBER: $8 billion -- domestic box office gross (as of mid-May 2020), adjusted for inflation, of the 12 original films and eight re-released versions of the "Star Wars" movie franchise.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!