TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1895, the Louisville Colonels forfeited a home game to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in the third inning because they ran out of baseballs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Sacrifice is a part of life. It's supposed to be. It's not something to regret. It's something to aspire to." -- Mitch Albom, "The Five People You Meet in Heaven"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- estimated worldwide sales of Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon" in various formats since it was first published in 1947.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).

SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020

Today is the 145th day of 2020 and the 67th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1844, Samuel Morse sent the first electrical telegraph message, "What hath God wrought," from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to an assistant in Baltimore.

In 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened in New York City.

In 1941, the German battleship Bismarck sunk the British battle cruiser HMS Hood, killing 1,415 crewmen and leaving just three survivors.