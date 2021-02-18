TODAY'S QUOTE: "I've gone 79 hours without sleep, creating. When that flow is going, it's almost like a high. You don't want it to stop. You don't want to go to sleep for fear of missing something." -- Dr. Dre

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5th -- place held by "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" on the American Library Association's list of books whose availability in schools and libraries was most frequently challenged in the 1990s. For the decade ending in 2019, it had dropped to 33rd place.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0