SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2019
Today is the 33rd day of 2019 and the 44th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the Supreme Court of the United States convened for the first time.
In 1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, ending the war between the United States and Mexico.
In 1887, the first official Groundhog Day celebration was held at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
In 1913, the current Grand Central Terminal opened in New York City.
In 1943, the Russian victory at Stalingrad was concluded when German forces surrendered to the Soviets.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Solomon R. Guggenheim (1861-1949), businessman/philanthropist; James Joyce (1882-1941), author/poet; George Halas (1895-1983), football coach/team owner; Ayn Rand (1905-1982), author/philosopher; Elaine Stritch (1925-2014), actress/comedian; Stan Getz (1927-1991), jazz musician; Tom Smothers (1937- ), comedian/actor; Graham Nash (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Farrah Fawcett (1947-2009), actress; Christie Brinkley (1954- ), model; Shakira (1977- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Since the release of the popular movie "Groundhog Day" in 1993, crowds of up to 30,000 have visited Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania each year on Feb. 2 to see whether Punxsutawney Phil observes his shadow.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1876, the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs, now known as the National League of Major League Baseball, was established.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Secrets, silent, stony sit in the dark palaces of both our hearts: secrets weary of their tyranny: tyrants, willing to be dethroned." -- James Joyce, "Ulysses"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 104 -- times in the 131-year history of Groundhog Day ceremonies that Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 27) and new moon (Feb. 4).
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2019
Today is the 34th day of 2019 and the 45th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1690, the Massachusetts Colony printed the first American paper currency.
In 1870, the 15th Amendment was ratified, prohibiting state and federal governments from denying the right to vote based on race or color.
In 1913, the federal income tax was authorized with ratification of the 16th Amendment.
In 1959, rock pioneers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "Big Bopper" Richardson died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
In 1962, President John Kennedy announced a ban on nearly all trade with Cuba.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), composer; Horace Greeley (1811-1872), activist/newspaper editor; Gertrude Stein (1874-1946), writer; Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), artist/illustrator; James Michener (1907-1997), author; Fran Tarkenton (1940- ), football player; Blythe Danner (1943- ), actress; Morgan Fairchild (1950- ), actress; Nathan Lane (1956- ), actor; Maura Tierney (1965- ), actress; Isla Fisher (1976- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Norman Rockwell's body of work is estimated at more than 4,000 original pieces.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1990, legendary jockey Willie Shoemaker rode the 40,350th and final race of his career.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "An age is called Dark not because the light fails to shine, but because people refuse to see it." -- James Michener, "Space"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17 -- age at which Felix Mendelssohn wrote his overture to Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Jan. 27) and new moon (Feb. 4).
