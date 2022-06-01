WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1, 2022

Today is the 152nd day of 2022 and the 74th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, Kentucky was admitted as the 15th U.S. state.

In 1796, Tennessee was admitted as the 16th U.S. state.

In 1980, the Cable News Network (CNN) began broadcasting.

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev signed an accord to halt production of chemical weapons.

In 2009, General Motors Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Brigham Young (1801-1877), religious leader; Andy Griffith (1926-2012), actor; Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962), actress; Pat Boone (1934- ), singer-songwriter; Morgan Freeman (1937- ), actor; Brian Cox (1946- ), actor; Jonathan Pryce (1947- ), actor; Ronnie Wood (1947- ), guitarist; Powers Boothe (1948-2017), actor; Heidi Klum (1973- ), model/TV personality; Alanis Morissette (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Schumer (1981- ), actress/comedian; Justine Henin (1982- ), tennis player; Tom Holland (1996- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," released on this day in 1967, was the first rock album to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1925, Lou Gehrig pinch-hit for the New York Yankees, marking the first game in Gehrig's record-setting streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you're a true introvert, other people are basically energy vampires. You don't hate them; you just have to be strategic about when you expose yourself to them -- like the sun." -- Amy Schumer

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- position held by "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" on Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" list, released in 2003 and revised in 2012.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 30) and first quarter moon (June 7).

