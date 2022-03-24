THURSDAY, MARCH 24, 2022

Today is the 83rd day of 2022 and the fifth day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1882, Robert Koch announced the discovery of the tuberculosis bacterium.

In 1958, Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and began service in the U.S. Army.

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound, spilling millions of gallons of oil off the coast of Alaska.

In 1999, the NATO alliance began air strikes against Yugoslavia.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew W. Mellon (1855-1937), financier; Harry Houdini (1874-1926), magician; Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle (1887-1933), comedian/director; Thomas Dewey (1902-1971), politician; Joseph Barbera (1911-2006), animator; Steve McQueen (1930-1980), actor; R. Lee Ermey (1944-2018), actor; Tommy Hilfiger (1951- ), fashion designer; Star Jones (1962- ), TV personality; Tig Notaro (1971- ), comedian; Jim Parsons (1973- ), actor; Alyson Hannigan (1974- ), actress; Peyton Manning (1976- ), football player; Jessica Chastain (1977- ), actress; Lake Bell (1979- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The Exxon Valdez was repaired and returned to service following its 1989 oil spill. It continued in operation under different names and ownership before being beached for scrap in India in August 2012.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, the Detroit Red Wings won the longest game in NHL history, scoring in the sixth overtime period of a playoff game to beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I want to be silly, and that's being authentic just as much as being open and honest. It's authentic to make weird clown horn noises when it strikes you." -- Tig Notaro

TODAY'S NUMBER: 19 -- minutes of footage broadcast to normal American televisions on this date in 1965 by the Ranger 9 lunar probe before its intentional impact with the moon's surface.

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (March 24).

