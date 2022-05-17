TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022

Today is the 137th day of 2022 and the 59th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1792, 24 brokers and merchants signed the Buttonwood Agreement, forming what would become the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1954, the Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, ruled unanimously that segregation in public schools is unconstitutional.

In 1973, televised Senate hearings began in the Watergate scandal.

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriages.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Elgin Dodge (1868-1920), automobile manufacturer; Dennis Hopper (1936-2010), actor; Bill Paxton (1955-2017), actor; Sugar Ray Leonard (1956- ), boxer; Bob Saget (1956-2022), actor/comedian; Jim Nantz (1959- ), sportscaster; Enya (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Craig Ferguson (1962- ), comedian/TV personality; Trent Reznor (1965- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Alistair Overeem (1980- ), martial artist; Tony Parker (1982- ), basketball player; Passenger (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Matt Ryan (1985- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: Thurgood Marshall served as the NAACP's chief counsel in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. He was confirmed as the first African American associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1970, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves collected his 3,000th hit, becoming the first player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I'm a competitor and a very proud man. If a guy beats me once, he'll have to do it again to make me believe him." -- Sugar Ray Leonard

TODAY'S NUMBER: 911 -- length (in feet) of the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier that was decommissioned in 1976 and intentionally sunk on this day in 2006 to create an artificial reef off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 15) and last quarter moon (May 22).

