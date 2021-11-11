THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021

Today is the 315th day of 2021 and the 51st day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, religious pilgrims aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact.

In 1889, Washington was admitted as the 42nd U.S. state.

In 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice that ended the fighting in World War I.

In 1992, the Church of England and the Anglican Church voted to allow women to become priests.

In 2004, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died in Paris.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Renwick Jr. (1818-1895), architect; Fyodor Dostoyevsky (1821-1881), author; George Patton (1885-1945), U.S. general; Brother Theodore (1906-2001), comedian; Kurt Vonnegut Jr. (1922-2007), author; Jonathan Winters (1925-2013), actor/comedian; Stanley Tucci (1960- ), actor; Demi Moore (1962- ), actress; Calista Flockhart (1964- ), actress; Leonardo DiCaprio (1974- ), actor; Jon Batiste (1986- ), bandleader/musician.