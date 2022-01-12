 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12, 2022

Today is the 12th day of 2022 and the 23rd day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected a constitutional amendment to give women the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie Wyatt Caraway of Arkansas became the first woman elected to the Senate.

In 1991, a divided Congress authorized President George H.W. Bush to use force in expelling Iraq from Kuwait.

In 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti destroyed a majority of the buildings in Port-au-Prince and left more than 100,000 dead.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jack London (1876-1916), author; Tex Ritter (1905-1974), singer/actor; Joe Frazier (1944-2011), boxer; Tom Dempsey (1947-2020), football player; Kirstie Alley (1951- ), actress; Rush Limbaugh (1951-2021), radio personality; Howard Stern (1954- ), radio personality; Christiane Amanpour (1958- ), TV journalist; Jeff Bezos (1964- ), Amazon.com founder; Rob Zombie (1965- ), singer-songwriter/director; Zack de la Rocha (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Naya Rivera (1987-2020), actress; Zayn Malik (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Amazon.com opened for business online in 1995, but it didn't make a profit until 2002.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, the New York Jets fulfilled quarterback Joe Namath's guarantee of a win with a 16-7 victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The more imperfect your life has been, the prouder you should be, because it means you've come that much further, and also probably had a lot more fun along the way." -- Naya Rivera, "Sorry Not Sorry"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 24 -- women in the U.S. Senate at the start of the 117th Congress in 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 9) and full moon (Jan. 17).

