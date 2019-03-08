FRIDAY, MARCH 8, 2019
Today is the 67th day of 2019 and the 78th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1782, Pennsylvania militiamen massacred 96 Christian Native Americans at the Moravian missionary village of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.
In 1917, the so-called February Revolution in Russia began with food riots and strikes in Petrograd (St. Petersburg).
In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that religious education in public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an "evil empire" during a speech in Orlando, Florida.
In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (1841-1935), Supreme Court justice/author; Kenneth Grahame (1859-1932), author; Alan Hale Jr. (1921-1990), actor; Cyd Charisse (1922-2008), actress/dancer; Lynn Redgrave (1943-2010), actress; Micky Dolenz (1945- ), singer/musician; Lester Holt (1959- ), journalist; Aidan Quinn (1959- ), actor; Kenny Smith (1965- ), basketball player/sportscaster; Freddie Prinze Jr. (1976- ), actor;; James Van Der Beek (1977- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Around 3 million Americans (roughly 1 percent of the U.S. population in the 2010 census) have Russian ancestry.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, the first stock car race was held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Believe me, my young friend, there is nothing -- absolutely nothing -- half so much worth doing as simply messing about in boats." -- Kenneth Grahame, "The Wind in the Willows"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 56.6 million -- estimated number of American children enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade public schools in the 2018-2019 school year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 6) and first quarter moon (March 14).
