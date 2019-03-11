MONDAY, MARCH 11, 2019
Today is the 70th day of 2019 and the 81st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, delegates from seven states adopted the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.
In 1888, the "Great Blizzard of '88" struck the Northeastern United States, killing more than 400 people.
In 2004, 191 people were killed when terrorist bombs exploded on rush-hour commuter trains in Madrid.
In 2011, a magnitude 9.03 undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that struck Japan, killing nearly 16,000 people and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lawrence Welk (1903-1992), bandleader; Ralph Abernathy (1926-1990), civil rights leader; Rupert Murdoch (1931- ), business leader; Sam Donaldson (1934- ), TV journalist; Antonin Scalia (1936-2016), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Douglas Adams (1952-2001), author; Alex Kingston (1963- ), actress; Peter Berg (1964- ), actor/filmmaker; Terrence Howard (1969- ), actor; Johnny Knoxville (1971- ), actor; Thora Birch (1982- ), actress; Anton Yelchin (1989-2016), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: According to Forbes, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch's net worth is $19.9 billion in 2019.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, Randy Holt of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings was penalized nine times for a record total of 67 minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I may not have gone where I intended to go, but I think I have ended up where I needed to be." - Douglas Adams, "The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 44 -- countries that received the $50 billion in funds and military goods made available under the Lend-Lease Act, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on this day in 1941.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 6) and first quarter moon (March 14).
