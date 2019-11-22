FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2019
Today is the 326th day of 2019 and the 61st day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1497, explorer Vasco da Gama rounded the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.
In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in as his replacement.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned.
In 2005, Angela Merkel took office as the first female chancellor of Germany.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Eliot (1819-1880), author; Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), French president and general; Hoagy Carmichael (1899-1981), composer; Benjamin Britten (1913-1976), composer; Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004), actor/comedian; Robert Vaughn (1932-2016), actor; Billie Jean King (1943- ), tennis player; Steven Van Zandt (1950- ), actor/musician; Jamie Lee Curtis (1958- ), actress; Boris Becker (1967- ), tennis player; Mark Ruffalo (1967- ), actor; Scarlett Johansson (1984- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: "Toy Story," the first full-length film to be entirely computer-generated, was released on this day in 1995. The film earned $29.1 million in its opening weekend.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1986, Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick, becoming, at 20 years and 5 months of age, the youngest-ever heavyweight boxing champion.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The blessed work of helping the world forward happily does not wait to be done by perfect men." -- George Eliot, "Scenes of Clerical Life"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- Grand Slam women's singles titles won by Billie Jean King.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Nov. 19) and new moon (Nov. 26).
