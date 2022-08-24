WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2022

Today is the 236th day of 2022 and the 65th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1814, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., and set fire to the White House.

In 1949, President Harry Truman formally announced that the North Atlantic Treaty was in effect.

In 1981, Mark David Chapman was sentenced in New York for the murder of John Lennon.

In 2006, the International Astronomical Union announced a new definition for "planet," which reclassified Pluto as a "dwarf planet."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), author; Vince McMahon (1945- ), wrestling promoter; Paulo Coelho (1947- ), author; Mike Shanahan (1952- ), football coach; Mike Huckabee (1955- ), politician/TV personality; Stephen Fry (1957- ), actor/comedian; Cal Ripken Jr. (1960- ), baseball player; Jared Harris (1961- ), actor; Marlee Matlin (1965- ), actress; Reggie Miller (1965- ), basketball player; Ava DuVernay (1972- ), filmmaker; Dave Chappelle (1973- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Grint (1988- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: In 1891, Thomas Edison filed a patent for his Kinetograph motion picture camera and the Kinetoscope viewer.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, baseball commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti banned Pete Rose from the sport for gambling on Major League Baseball games.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When we're talking about diversity, it's not a box to check. It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us." -- Ana DuVernay

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- dwarf planets in our solar system currently recognized by the International Astronomical Union: Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).