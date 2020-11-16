MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Today is the 321st day of 2020 and the 56th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1801, the first New York Post newspaper was published.

In 1841, the first underwater tunnel was completed beneath the Thames River in London.

In 1907, Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th U.S. state.

In 1914, the Federal Reserve System of the United States officially opened.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed legislation authorizing the construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: W.C. Handy (1873-1958), composer; George Kaufman (1889-1961), playwright; Burgess Meredith (1907-1997), actor; Jose Saramago (1922-2010), author; Chinua Achebe (1930-2013), author; Marg Helgenberger (1958- ), actress; Dwight Gooden (1964- ), baseball player; Lisa Bonet (1967- ), actress; Oksana Baiul (1977- ), figure skater; Maggie Gyllenhaal (1977- ), actress; Amar'e Stoudemire (1982- ), basketball player; Pete Davidson (1993- ), actor/comedian.

TODAY'S FACT: The $10 bill is the U.S. currency with the shortest life span, lasting an average of 4.5 years in circulation.