THURSDAY, JULY 8, 2021

Today is the 189th day of 2021 and the 19th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1889, The Wall Street Journal was published for the first time.

In 1932, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell to its lowest point of the Great Depression, at 41.22.

In 1947, news outlets reported a UFO crash near an army airfield in Roswell, New Mexico.

In 1994, Kim Jong Il began to assume leadership of North Korea upon the death of his father, Kim Il-sung.

In 2011, the space shuttle Atlantis began the last NASA space shuttle mission.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Pemberton (1831-1888), chemist/Coca-Cola inventor; John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937), entrepreneur; Hugo Boss (1885-1948), fashion designer; Nelson A. Rockefeller (1908-1979), New York governor/U.S. vice president; Jeffrey Tambor (1944- ), actor; Ruby Sales (1948- ), civil rights activist; Wolfgang Puck (1949- ), chef; Anjelica Huston (1951- ), actress; Kevin Bacon (1958- ), actor; Toby Keith (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Beck (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Milo Ventimiglia (1977- ), actor; Jaden Smith (1998- ), actor.