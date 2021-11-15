MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Today is the 319th day of 2021 and the 55th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1920, the League of Nations held its first assembly in Geneva.

In 1939, President Franklin Roosevelt laid the cornerstone for the Jefferson Memorial during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In 1969, Vietnam anti-war demonstrations reached a peak when an estimated quarter- to half-million protesters marched peacefully in Washington, D.C.

In 2006, the international 24-hour news channel Al Jazeera English launched worldwide.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Herschel (1738-1822), astronomer; Felix Frankfurter (1882-1965), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Marianne Moore (1887-1972), poet; Georgia O'Keeffe (1887-1986), artist; Ed Asner (1929-2021), actor; Petula Clark (1932- ), singer; Sam Waterston (1940- ), actor; Daniel Barenboim (1942- ), pianist/conductor; Randy Savage (1952-2011), wrestler; Jonny Lee Miller (1972- ), actor; Asia Kate Dillon (1984- ), actor; Shailene Woodley (1991- ), actress; Karl-Anthony Towns (1995- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: Georgia O'Keeffe was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, by President Gerald Ford in 1977.