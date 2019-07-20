SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019
Today is the 201st day of 2019 and the 30th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1944, Adolf Hitler survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by several senior-level German military officials.
In 1969, Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, became the first person to set foot on the moon, followed by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
In 1976, Viking 1 landed on Mars and transmitted the first photos of the planet's surface.
In 2012, a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and injuring 58 others.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) (1304-1374), poet; Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), explorer/mountaineer; Cormac McCarthy (1933- ), writer; Natalie Wood (1938-1981), actress; Carlos Santana (1947- ), musician; Chris Cornell (1964-2017), singer-songwriter; Dean Winters (1964- ), actor; Josh Holloway (1969- ), actor; Sandra Oh (1971- ), actress; Omar Epps (1973- ), actor; Erica Hill (1976- ), journalist; Julianne Hough (1988- ), dancer/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Neil Armstrong and associates with its Best Foreign Television Award in 1969 for their telecast from the moon.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Games concluded at Soldier Field in Chicago.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you sing a song you're connected to emotionally, it's going to trick me into feeling my emotions. ... I'm not feeling your pain, I don't know what happened to you, but you have just tricked me into feeling my own pain and my own emotions, and that is an amazing thing." -- Chris Cornell
TODAY'S NUMBER: 29,029 -- official elevation (in feet) of the Mount Everest summit, according to China and Nepal. Other sources recognize an official elevation of 29,035 feet.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 16) and last quarter moon (July 24).
SUNDAY, JULY 21, 2019
Today is the 202nd day of 2019 and the 31st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, the first Battle of Bull Run -- the first major battle of the Civil War -- was fought in Virginia, ending in a Confederate victory.
In 1925, Tennessee teacher John Scopes was convicted of violating the state's law against teaching the theory of evolution.
In 1954, the French surrendered North Vietnam to Communist forces.
In 2011, NASA's Space Shuttle Program came to an end as the shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ernest Hemingway (1899-1961), author; Marshall McLuhan (1911-1980), author/theorist; Isaac Stern (1920-2001), violinist; Don Knotts (1924-2006), actor/comedian; Yusuf Islam aka Cat Stevens (1948- ), singer/songwriter; Garry Trudeau (1948- ), cartoonist; Robin Williams (1951-2014), actor/comedian; Brandi Chastain (1968- ), soccer player; Josh Hartnett (1978- ), actor; Juno Temple (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Turkish adventurer Erden Eruc completed the first solo, human-powered global circumnavigation on this day in 2012, after traveling 41,196 miles in 1,026 days by rowboat, kayak, bicycle, canoe and on foot.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, the Boston Red Sox (the last major league team to integrate) fielded their first African American player when Pumpsie Green entered a game against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The only cool PR is provided by one's enemies. They toil incessantly and for free." -- Marshall McLuhan, "Culture Is Our Business"
TODAY'S NUMBER: -128.6 -- temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) at Vostok Station, Antarctica, on this day in 1983, the lowest temperature recorded at an inhabited location in world history.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 16) and last quarter moon (July 24).
