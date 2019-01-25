FRIDAY, JANUARY 25, 2019
Today is the 25th day of 2019 and the 36th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1533, King Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn.
In 1787, Shays' Rebellion forces failed in an attempt to overtake the U.S. arsenal in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell made the first transcontinental telephone call from New York to San Francisco.
In 1961, a few days after his inauguration, President John F. Kennedy held the first televised presidential news conference.
In 2004, NASA's Opportunity rover landed on the surface of Mars.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Burns (1759-1796), poet; W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965), author/playwright; Virginia Woolf (1882-1941), author/essayist; Etta James (1938-2012), singer-songwriter; Tobe Hooper (1943-2017), filmmaker; Paul Nurse (1949- ), biochemist/Nobel laureate; Steve Prefontaine (1951-1975), runner; Jenifer Lewis (1957- ), actress; Geoff Johns (1973- ), screenwriter/producer; Alicia Keys (1981- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The Mars Opportunity rover continued to make scientific observations and report back to Earth until June 2018, more than 13 years beyond the duration of activity for which it was designed.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games began in Chamonix, France.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "What makes old age hard to bear is not the failing of one's faculties, mental and physical, but the burden of one's memories." -- W. Somerset Maugham, "Points of View"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- wives of King Henry VIII. He ordered two, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, executed by beheading.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 20) and last quarter moon (Jan. 27).
