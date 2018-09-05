WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018
Today is the 248th day of 2018 and the 77th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1774, the First Continental Congress convened in Philadelphia.
In 1836, Sam Houston was elected the first president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1882, the first U.S. Labor Day celebration was held in New York City.
In 1975, President Gerald Ford survived an attempt on his life when Secret Service agents tackled would-be assassin Lynette Fromme.
In 1986, Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jesse James (1847-1882), legendary outlaw; Arthur Nielsen (1897-1980), market researcher; Darryl Zanuck (1902-1979), film producer; John Cage (1912-1992), composer; Bob Newhart (1929- ), comedian/actor; Raquel Welch (1940- ), actress/model; Werner Herzog (1942- ), filmmaker; Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer-songwriter; Cathy Guisewite (1950- ), cartoonist; Michael Keaton (1951- ), actor; Rose McGowan (1973- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1957, Jack Kerouac's "On the Road," a defining novel of the postwar generation, was published by Viking Press.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, boxer Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Academia is the death of cinema. It is the very opposite of passion. ... Film is not the art of scholars, but of illiterates." - Werner Herzog
TODAY'S NUMBER: 12 -- colonies represented at the First Continental Congress in 1774. Georgia declined to send delegates.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 2) and new moon (Sept. 9).
