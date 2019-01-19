SATURDAY, JANUARY 19, 2019
Today is the 19th day of 2019 and the 30th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1915, two German zeppelins dropped bombs on the towns of Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn in England.
In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected as India's first woman prime minister.
In 1977, snow fell in Miami for the only time in recorded history.
In 2006, NASA launched the New Horizons space probe to study the dwarf planet Pluto.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert E. Lee (1807-1870), Confederate general; Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849), author/poet; Paul Cezanne (1839-1906), artist; Jean Stapleton (1923-2013), actress; Tippi Hedren (1930- ), actress; Janis Joplin (1943-1970), singer-songwriter; Dolly Parton (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Paula Deen (1947- ), chef/author; Robert Palmer (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Katey Sagal (1954- ), actress; Thomas Kinkade (1958-2012), painter; Junior Seau (1969-2012), football player; Drea de Matteo (1972- ), actress; Frank Caliendo (1974- ), comedian; Logan Lerman (1992- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Robert E. Lee's U.S. citizenship was posthumously reinstated by an act of Congress in 1975.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1903, the French sports newspaper L'Auto announced the creation of a new long-distance bicycle race called the Tour de France that would begin in May of that year.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have great faith in fools -- self-confidence my friends will call it." -- Edgar Allan Poe, "Marginalia"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 71.7 -- percentage of U.S. households that tuned in to watch "Lucy Goes to the Hospital," the episode of "I Love Lucy" in which the titular character gave birth. Star Lucille Ball actually gave birth to her son, Desi Arnaz Jr., on the same day the episode aired, on this day in 1953.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Jan. 13) and full moon (Jan. 20).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 20, 2019
Today is the 20th day of 2019 and the 31st day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1841, China ceded the island of Hong Kong to the British.
In 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union was founded.
In 1981, the Iran hostage crisis ended as 52 American captives were released in Tehran, just after President Jimmy Carter left office.
In 2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the first African-American president.
In 2016, Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as the oldest first-term U.S. president.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Burns (1896-1996), actor/comedian; Federico Fellini (1920-1993), director; DeForest Kelley (1920-1999), actor; Slim Whitman (1923-2013), singer-songwriter; Patricia Neal (1926-2010), actress; Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin (1930- ), astronaut; David Lynch (1946- ), director; Paul Stanley (1952- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Maher (1956- ), comedian/TV host; Rainn Wilson (1966- ), actor; Questlove (1971- ), musician; Nick Foles (1989- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time on this day in 1986.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1892, the first official basketball game was played in Springfield, Massachusetts. The two nine-man teams used a soccer ball and peach baskets.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Even scarier is why people have stopped thinking global warming is real. One major reason, pollsters say, is, 'we had a very cold, snowy winter.' Which is like saying the sun might not be real because last night it got dark." -- Bill Maher
TODAY'S NUMBER: 444 -- days the hostages were held in the U.S. embassy in Iran.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Jan. 20).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.