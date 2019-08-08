THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019
Today is the 220th day of 2019 and the 49th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.
In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds from a mail train in Britain's "Great Train Robbery."
In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.
In 1990, Iraq announced its "unification" with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet; Marjorie Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner; Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician; Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress; Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter; Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor; Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor; Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist; The Edge (1961- ), guitarist; Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player; Meagan Good (1981- ), actress; Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph on this day in 1876.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, the Chicago Cubs hosted the first-ever night game under the newly installed lights at Wrigley Field. Rain caused the game to be called in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Mets 3-1.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I would live in your love as the sea-grasses live in the sea, / Borne up by each wave as it passes, drawn down by each wave that recedes." -- Sara Teasdale, "I Would Live in Your Love"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,121 -- height (in feet) of the Warsaw radio mast in Poland, which held the title of the world's tallest structure until it collapsed on this day in 1991.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 7) and full moon (Aug. 15).
