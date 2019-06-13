THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2019
Today is the 164th day of 2019 and the 86th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.
In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.
In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), poet/dramatist; Harold "Red" Grange (1903-1991), football player; John Forbes Nash Jr. (1928-2015), mathematician; Christo (1935- ), artist; Malcolm McDowell (1943- ), actor; Ban Ki-moon (1944- ), U.N. secretary-general; Stellan Skarsgard (1951- ), actor; Tim Allen (1953- ), actor; Steve-O (1974- ), stunt performer; Chris Evans (1981- ), actor; Kat Dennings (1986- ), actress; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (1986- ), actresses; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old from McKinney, Texas, successfully spelled the word "koinonia" to win the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2018.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees' Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "But I, being poor, have only my dreams; / I have spread my dreams under your feet; / Tread softly because you tread on my dreams." -- William Butler Yeats, "Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,722 -- depth (in feet) of the now-inactive Mirny mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia, the 4th-deepest mine in the world. Diamond-bearing deposits were first discovered at the site on this day in 1955.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 9) and full moon (June 17).
