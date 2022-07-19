TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022

Today is the 200th day of 2022 and the 29th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1848, the first women's rights convention in the U.S. opened in Seneca Falls, New York.

In 1941, Winston Churchill launched his "V for Victory" campaign.

In 1943, Allied forces bombed railway yards in Rome.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell, Don't Pursue" policy for LGBT individuals serving in the U.S. military.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Colt (1814-1862), inventor; Edgar Degas (1834-1917), painter; Lizzie Borden (1860-1927), alleged murderer; Max Fleischer (1883-1972), animator; A.J. Cronin (1896-1981), writer; George McGovern (1922-2012), U.S. senator/presidential candidate; Ilie Nastase (1946- ), tennis player; Brian May (1947- ), musician; Stuart Scott (1965-2015), sportscaster; Jim Norton (1968- ), comedian/radio personality; Vitali Klitschko (1971- ), boxer/politician; Benedict Cumberbatch (1976- ), actor; Jared Padalecki (1982- ), actor; LaMarcus Aldridge (1985- ), basketball player; Jon Jones (1987- ), mixed martial artist.

TODAY'S FACT: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was the first person ever named an honorary American citizen.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1903, Italian-born French cyclist Maurice-Francois Garin won the inaugural Tour de France.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Once you start questioning the bad stuff that comes your way, you have to start questioning the good -- and I wouldn't trade the good for anything." -- Stuart Scott, "Every Day I Fight"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1 -- state (Massachusetts) from which Democratic Sen. George McGovern of South Dakota won electoral votes in the 1972 presidential election, along with Washington, D.C.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 13) and last quarter moon (July 20).