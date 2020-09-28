MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2020
Today is the 272nd day of 2020 and the seventh day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1066, William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy, invaded England.
In 1924, the first aerial circumnavigation of the world, conducted by a team of aviators from the U.S. Army Air Service, ended in Seattle, Washington, after 175 days.
In 2000, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the pregnancy-terminating drug RU-486 after a 12-year controversy.
In 2008, the space transportation company SpaceX launched Falcon 1, the first private spacecraft, into orbit.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Kate Douglas Wiggin (1856-1923), author; Ed Sullivan (1901-1974), TV personality; Max Schmeling (1905-2005), boxer; Al Capp (1909-1979), cartoonist; Marcello Mastroianni (1924-1996), actor; Brigitte Bardot (1934- ), actress; Ben E. King (1938-2015), singer-songwriter; Janeane Garofalo (1964- ), comedian/actress; Mira Sorvino (1967- ), actress; Naomi Watts (1968- ), actress; Fedor Emelianenko (1976- ), mixed martial artist; Hilary Duff (1987- ), singer/actress.
TODAY'S FACT: SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rockets were named after the Millennium Falcon spacecraft from the movie "Star Wars."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1941, Ted Williams hit 6-for-8 in a doubleheader to finish the season with a batting average over .400 (.406), a feat no player since has accomplished.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I still think my whole career was accidental. I didn't pursue it. I feel like I'm cheating sometimes." -- Ben E. King
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6.8 -- depth (in miles) below sea level of Challenger Deep, the lowest point on Earth, located at the bottom of the Marianas Trench in the western Pacific Ocean.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 23) and full moon (Oct. 1).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!