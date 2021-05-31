MONDAY, MAY 31, 2021

Today is the 151st day of 2021 and the 73rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.

In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania's Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, claiming 2,209 lives.

In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in an estimated 74,000 fatalities.

In 2005, an article in Vanity Fair magazine revealed that former FBI official W. Mark Felt was the anonymous Watergate scandal whistleblower known as "Deep Throat."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Walt Whitman (1819-1892), poet/journalist; Pope Pius XI (1857-1939); Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), religious leader/author; Clint Eastwood (1930- ), actor/director; Johnny Paycheck (1938-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Namath (1943- ), football player; John Bonham (1948-1980), drummer; Tom Berenger (1949- ), actor; Lea Thompson (1961- ), actress; Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels (1964- ), rapper/producer; Brooke Shields (1965- ), actress; Archie Panjabi (1972- ), actress; Colin Farrell (1976- ), actor.