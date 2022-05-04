WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, 2022

Today is the 124th day of 2022 and the 46th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1886, a labor demonstration in Chicago's Haymarket Square turned violent when a bomb exploded and demonstrators began rioting.

In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were held.

In 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen killed four students at Kent State University during an anti-war protest.

In 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female prime minister in British history.

In 1998, "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in Sacramento, California.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Mann (1796-1859), educator; Jane Jacobs (1916-2006), author/activist; Hosni Mubarak (1928-2020), president of Egypt; Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993), actress/UNICEF ambassador; Roberta Peters (1930-2017), opera singer; Dick Dale (1937-2019), guitarist; George Will (1941- ), journalist/author; Randy Travis (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Will Arnett (1970- ), actor; Erin Andrews (1978- ), sportscaster; Lance Bass (1979- ), singer; Rory McIlroy (1989- ), golfer.

TODAY'S FACT: About 14 million Americans were members of a labor union in 2021.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1963, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Bob Shaw set the major league record for balks in a game, with five balks in a 7-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Ignorance breeds monsters to fill up the vacancies of the soul that are unoccupied by the verities of knowledge." -- Horace Mann

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 million -- copies of Life magazine sold in two days, when the magazine published an excerpt from Ernest Hemingway's "The Old Man and the Sea" on Sept. 1, 1952. Widely considered Hemingway's finest work, the novel was awarded the Pulitzer Prize on this day in 1953.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

