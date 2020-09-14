MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020
Today is the 258th day of 2020 and the 87th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1812, the Fire of Moscow broke out as Russian troops left the city and the French Grande Armee entered.
In 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote "Defence of Fort McHenry," the poem that provided the lyrics for "The Star-Spangled Banner."
In 1901, President William McKinley died of wounds received on Sept. 6 from an assassin's bullet, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as his successor.
In 1994, Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig announced the cancellation of the remainder of the season after a 34-day player strike.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Clayton Moore (1914-1999), actor; Mario Benedetti (1920-2009), journalist/author; Zoe Caldwell (1933-2020), actress; Walter Koenig (1936- ), actor/director/producer; Larry Brown (1940- ), basketball coach; Sam Neill (1947- ), actor; Melissa Leo (1960- ), actress; Faith Ford (1964- ), actress; Bong Joon Ho (1969- ), filmmaker; Andrew Lincoln (1973- ), actor; Nas (1973- ), rapper; Katie Lee (1981- ), chef/TV personality; Amy Winehouse (1983-2011), singer; Deshaun Watson (1995- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: Elizabeth Ann Seton became the first American-born Catholic saint when she was canonized by Pope Paul VI on this day in 1975.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, the Toronto Blue Jays hit a major-league record 10 home runs in a single game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No idea is original, there's nothing new under the sun / It's never what you do, but how it's done." - Nas, "No Idea's Original"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 15 -- member states of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), including six in the Middle East, seven in Africa and two in South America. OPEC was founded on this day in 1960.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 10) and new moon (Sept. 17).
