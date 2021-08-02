MONDAY, AUGUST 2, 2021

Today is the 214th day of 2021 and the 44th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.

In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.

In 1934, Adolf Hitler united the chancellorship and presidency of Germany under the new title of Fuhrer.

In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.

In 2018, Apple Inc. became the world's first trillion-dollar company.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), sculptor; Jack Warner (1892-1978), film executive; Myrna Loy (1905-1993), actress; Shimon Peres (1923-2016), Israeli prime minister; James Baldwin (1924-1987), writer; Carroll O'Connor (1924-2001), actor; Lamar Hunt (1932-2006), sports executive; Peter O'Toole (1932-2013), actor; Wes Craven (1939-2015), filmmaker; Mary-Louise Parker (1964- ), actress; Kevin Smith (1970- ), filmmaker; Sam Worthington (1976- ), actor.