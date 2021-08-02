 Skip to main content
MONDAY, AUGUST 2, 2021

Today is the 214th day of 2021 and the 44th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.

In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.

In 1934, Adolf Hitler united the chancellorship and presidency of Germany under the new title of Fuhrer.

In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.

In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.

In 2018, Apple Inc. became the world's first trillion-dollar company.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), sculptor; Jack Warner (1892-1978), film executive; Myrna Loy (1905-1993), actress; Shimon Peres (1923-2016), Israeli prime minister; James Baldwin (1924-1987), writer; Carroll O'Connor (1924-2001), actor; Lamar Hunt (1932-2006), sports executive; Peter O'Toole (1932-2013), actor; Wes Craven (1939-2015), filmmaker; Mary-Louise Parker (1964- ), actress; Kevin Smith (1970- ), filmmaker; Sam Worthington (1976- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The familiar enlarged copy of the Declaration of Independence bearing the signatures of 56 congressional delegates was signed on this day in 1776.

TODAY'S SPORTS: The "Black Sox," eight former Chicago White Sox baseball players charged with defrauding the public in a conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series, were acquitted on this day in 1921.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within." -- James Baldwin

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,929,214 -- population of the United States as recorded in the 1790 census.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 31) and new moon (Aug. 8).

