SATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021
Today is the 142nd day of 2021 and the 64th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1807, former vice president Aaron Burr was indicted for treason.
In 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Amnesty Act into law, restoring full rights to nearly all Confederate sympathizers.
In 1947, President Harry Truman signed the Truman Doctrine, appropriating military and economic aid for Greece and Turkey to combat the spread of communism.
In 2017, a bomb exploded at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert, killing 23 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William Sturgeon (1783-1850), physicist/inventor; Richard Wagner (1813-1883), composer; Mary Cassatt (1844-1926), artist; Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930), physician/author; Herge (1907-1983), cartoonist; Laurence Olivier (1907-1989), actor/director; Charles Aznavour (1924-2018), singer-songwriter/actor; Morrissey (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Naomi Campbell (1970- ), model/actress; Ginnifer Goodwin (1978- ), actress; Maggie Q (1979- ), actress; Apolo Ohno (1982- ), speed skater.
TODAY'S FACT: On this day in 2011, an EF5 tornado struck Joplin, Missouri, killing 162 and causing $2.8 billion in damages. It remains the costliest and seventh-deadliest tornado in U.S. history.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman golfer since Babe Didrikson Zaharias in 1945 to officially compete against men at a PGA tour event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It may be that you are not yourself luminous, but that you are a conductor of light. Some people without possessing genius have a remarkable power of stimulating it." -- Arthur Conan Doyle
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,531 -- episodes of NBC's "The Tonight Show" hosted by Johnny Carson, who began his tenure as host in 1962. Carson hosted his final show on this day in 1992.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 19) and full moon (May 26).
SUNDAY, MAY 23, 2021
Today is the 143rd day of 2021 and the 65th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, South Carolina became the eighth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1846, Mexican President Mariano Paredes issued a manifesto unofficially declaring war on the United States.
In 1934, outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were fatally shot by police officers in Gibsland, Louisiana.
In 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) was established.
In 1960, a tsunami killed 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Carolus Linnaeus (1707-1778), botanist; Margaret Fuller (1810-1850), writer/feminist; Douglas Fairbanks (1883-1939), actor/filmmaker; Margaret Wise Brown (1910-1952), author; Artie Shaw (1910-2004), bandleader; Rosemary Clooney (1928-2002), singer/actress; Joan Collins (1933- ), actress/author; John Newcombe (1944- ), tennis player; Marvin Hagler (1954-2021), boxer; Mitch Albom (1958- ), journalist/author; Drew Carey (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Melissa McBride (1965- ), actress; Jewel (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Ryan Coogler (1986- ), filmmaker; Aaron Donald (1991- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The Hawaiian tsunami on this day in 1960 was triggered by a massive 9.5-magnitude earthquake off the Chilean coast that had killed thousands the day before.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1895, the Louisville Colonels forfeited a home game to the Brooklyn Bridegrooms in the third inning because they ran out of baseballs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "What concerns me now is that my life be a beautiful, powerful, in a word, a complete life of its kind." -- Margaret Fuller
TODAY'S NUMBER: 50 million -- estimated worldwide sales of Margaret Wise Brown's "Goodnight Moon" in various formats since it was first published in 1947.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 19) and full moon (May 26).