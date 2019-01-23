WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2019
Today is the 23rd day of 2019 and the 34th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, Congress passed an act designating that all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell graduated from Geneva College in New York, becoming the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States.
In 1922, insulin was injected into a human patient in Toronto and successfully treated diabetes for the first time.
In 2005, Viktor Yushchenko was sworn in as president of the Ukraine, only four months after becoming seriously ill as a result of dioxin poisoning.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Hancock (1737-1793), statesman; Stendhal (1783-1842), author; Edouard Manet (1832-1883), artist; Sergei Eisenstein (1898-1948), director; Ernie Kovacs (1919-1962), comedian; Chita Rivera (1933- ), actress/dancer; Rutger Hauer (1944- ), actor; Princess Caroline of Monaco (1957- ); Mariska Hargitay (1964- ), actress; Tiffani Thiessen (1974- ), actress; Michael Stevens (1986- ), educator/internet personality; XXXTentacion (1998-2018), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: Chita Rivera was the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honors Award.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1944, the Detroit Red Wings set a record for the most one-sided hockey game by beating the New York Rangers 15-0.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Almost all our misfortunes in life come from the wrong notions we have about the things that happen to us. To know men thoroughly, to judge events sanely, is, therefore, a great step towards happiness." -- Stendhal
TODAY'S NUMBER: 10 -- performing acts making up the charter class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on this day in 1986. The inductees were Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, the Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 20) and last quarter moon (Jan. 27).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.