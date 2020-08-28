 Skip to main content
Today In History
Today In History

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2020

Today is the 241st day of 2020 and the 70th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1867, the United States took possession of Midway Atoll.

In 1955, 14-year-old African American Emmett Till was murdered for flirting with a white woman in Money, Mississippi.

In 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. made his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom event in Washington, D.C.

In 1968, protesters fought with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana formally divorced.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), author; Bruno Bettelheim (1903-1990), psychologist; Jack Kirby (1917-1994), writer/illustrator; Donald O'Connor (1925-2003), actor/performer; Ben Gazzara (1930-2012), actor; Lou Piniella (1943- ), baseball player/manager; Luis Guzman (1956- ), actor; David Fincher (1962- ), film director; Shania Twain (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Jack Black (1969- ), actor; LeAnn Rimes (1982- ), singer-songwriter; Armie Hammer (1986- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The first issue of Scientific American was published on this day in 1845.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, Brazilian soccer superstar Pele played in his last competitive game, leading his New York Cosmos team to a win over the Seattle Sounders 2-1 for the National American Soccer League championship.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When young, one is confident to be able to build palaces for mankind, but when the time comes one has one's hands full just to be able to remove their trash." -- Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2.4 -- square miles of land that makes up Midway Atoll.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 25) and full moon (Sept. 1).

