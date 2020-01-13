MONDAY, JANUARY 13, 2020
Today is the 13th day of 2020 and the 24th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, French writer Emile Zola's editorial "J'accuse" was printed in the newspaper L'Aurore, exposing the military cover-up known as the Dreyfus Affair.
In 1910, a live performance from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City became the first public radio broadcast.
In 1942, the Allies announced they would prosecute war criminals after World War II.
In 1990, Virginian L. Douglas Wilder became the first elected African American governor.
In 2012, the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground off the coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Horatio Alger (1832-1899), author; Sophie Tucker (1884-1966), singer; Robert Stack (1919-2003), actor; Gwen Verdon (1925-2000), dancer/actress; Charles Nelson Reilly (1931-2007), actor; Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1961- ), actress; Trace Adkins (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Patrick Dempsey (1966- ), actor; Orlando Bloom (1977- ), actor; Nate Silver (1978- ), statistician; Liam Hemsworth (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Emile Zola is buried in the Pantheon necropolis in Paris, along with Voltaire, Victor Hugo, Alexandre Dumas, Marie Curie, Louis Braille and other French luminaries.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan retired from the NBA for the second time. He would return to the NBA for a third and final stint in 2001.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are many boys, and men too, who ... have never had a fair chance in life. Let us remember that, when we judge them, and not be too hasty to condemn." -- Horatio Alger
TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Nazi leaders who were tried at Nuremberg for war crimes following World War II.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Jan. 10) and last quarter moon (Jan. 17).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.