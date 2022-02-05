SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 2022

Today is the 36th day of 2022 and the 47th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson's veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an "Asiatic Barred Zone" from entering the country.

In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.

In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.

In 2020, President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adlai Stevenson (1900-1965), politician/diplomat; William S. Burroughs (1914-1997), author; Red Buttons (1919-2006), actor/comedian; Hank Aaron (1934-2021), baseball player; Michael Mann (1943- ), filmmaker; Christopher Guest (1948- ), actor/filmmaker; Laura Linney (1964- ), actress; Roberto Alomar (1968- ), baseball player; Sara Evans (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Cristiano Ronaldo (1985- ), soccer player.

TODAY'S FACT: United Artists co-founder Charlie Chaplin, who directed, produced, scored and starred in most of his own films, re-shot one scene in "City Lights," featuring his famous "Little Tramp" character, 342 times.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, "the Father of Black Professional Basketball," became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say 'I want to see the manager.'" -- William S. Burroughs, "The Adding Machine: Selected Essays"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- largest point deficit ever overcome in a Super Bowl game, achieved on this day in 2017 by the New England Patriots, who went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 31) and first quarter moon (Feb. 8).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2022

Today is the 37th day of 2022 and the 48th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1778, representatives of the United States and France signed an alliance in Paris.

In 1788, Massachusetts ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the sixth U.S. state.

In 1952, Elizabeth II became queen regnant of the United Kingdom when her father, King George VI, died of cancer.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan defined the key concepts of his foreign policy, which the media dubbed "The Reagan Doctrine," during his State of the Union address.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a bill changing the name of Washington National Airport to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Aaron Burr (1756-1836), politician/U.S. vice president; Babe Ruth (1895-1948), baseball player; Ronald Reagan (1911-2004), 40th U.S. president; Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016), actress; Francois Truffaut (1932-1984), filmmaker/critic; Tom Brokaw (1940- ), journalist/author; Bob Marley (1945-1981), singer-songwriter; Natalie Cole (1950-2015), singer-songwriter; Axl Rose (1962- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: Massachusetts had the third-largest population of the 13 colonies in 1770, at 235,808. The state's population is currently estimated at 6.9 million.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1958, the Boston Red Sox signed Ted Williams for $135,000, which was then the highest salary in baseball.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There are no constraints on the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to our progress except those we ourselves erect." -- Ronald Reagan

TODAY'S NUMBER: 74 -- percentage of Israel's population that is Jewish.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 31) and first quarter moon (Feb. 8).

