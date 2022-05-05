 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

THURSDAY, MAY 5, 2022

Today is the 125th day of 2022 and the 47th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1809, Mary Kies became the first woman to receive a U.S. patent, for a weaving technique.

In 1821, exiled former French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte died in British custody on the island of Saint Helena.

In 1862, the Mexican army halted the invading French army in the Battle of Puebla. This day would later be celebrated as the "Cinco de Mayo" holiday.

In 1961, Alan Shepard became the first American to travel into outer space.

In 1994, 18-year-old American Michael P. Fay was caned in Singapore as punishment for theft and vandalism.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), philosopher; Karl Marx (1818-1883), philosopher; Nellie Bly (1864-1922), journalist; Tyrone Power (1914-1958), actor; Michael Palin (1943- ), actor/comedian; John Rhys-Davies (1944- ), actor; Brian Williams (1959- ), TV journalist; Craig David (1981- ), singer-songwriter; Henry Cavill (1983- ), actor; Adele (1988- ), singer-songwriter; Chris Brown (1989- ), singer-songwriter.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky was the guest conductor at the grand opening of New York's Carnegie Hall (then called the Music Hall) on this day in 1891.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby with a time of 1:59:40, a record that still stands.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "People demand freedom of speech as a compensation for the freedom of thought which they seldom use." -- Soren Kierkegaard

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- perfect games (as of April 2022) thrown by major league pitchers in baseball's modern era. A perfect game is one in which no opposing player reaches base. Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox became the first pitcher to accomplish the feat on this day in 1904.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 30) and first quarter moon (May 8).

