FRIDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2018
Today is the 355th day of 2018 and the first day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1620, the Pilgrims went ashore at Plymouth Rock, setting foot on North America for the first time.
In 1913, the New York World newspaper published Arthur Wynne's "Word-Cross Puzzle," the first crossword puzzle.
In 1937, Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the first feature-length animated film, premiered.
In 2013, the Walt Disney Company completed its $4.06 billion purchase of Lucasfilm Ltd.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Disraeli (1804-1881), British prime minister; Josh Gibson (1911-1947), baseball player; Joe Paterno (1926-2012), football coach; Jane Fonda (1937- ), actress; Frank Zappa (1940-1993), musician; Samuel L. Jackson (1948- ), actor; Chris Evert (1954- ), tennis player; Ray Romano (1957- ), actor/comedian; Florence Griffith Joyner (1959-1998), Olympic track athlete; Kiefer Sutherland (1966- ), actor; Julie Delpy (1969- ), actress/filmmaker.
TODAY'S FACT: "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," derided by Hollywood insiders as "Disney's Folly" while it was in production, cost Disney Studios an estimated $1.5 million to create. Walt Disney mortgaged his home to help cover the unanticipated expenses.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2010, the University of Connecticut Huskies women's basketball team won its 89th consecutive game, setting a new Division I record for consecutive wins.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The press is not only free, it is powerful. That power is ours. It is the proudest that man can enjoy. It was not granted by monarchs, it was not gained for us by aristocracies; but it sprang from the people, and, with an immortal instinct, it has always worked for the people." -- Benjamin Disraeli
TODAY'S NUMBER: 41 -- adult male Pilgrims on the Mayflower who signed the Mayflower Compact before disembarking on Plymouth Rock.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 15) and full moon (Dec. 22).
