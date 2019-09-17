TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2019
Today is the 260th day of 2019 and the 89th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia's Constitutional Convention.
In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Maryland, resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.
In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.
In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange reopened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Rube Foster (1879-1930), baseball player/manager; William Carlos Williams (1883-1963), physician/poet; Hank Williams Sr. (1923-1953), singer-songwriter; George Blanda (1927-2010), football player; Anne Bancroft (1931-2005), actress; Ken Kesey (1935-2001), author; Phil Jackson (1945- ), basketball player/coach; Baz Luhrmann (1962- ), filmmaker; Kyle Chandler (1965- ), actor; Jimmie Johnson (1975- ), race car driver; Flo Rida (1979- ), rapper; Alex Ovechkin (1985- ), hockey player.
TODAY'S FACT: NASA unveiled its first space shuttle, Enterprise, at a ceremony in Palmdale, California, on this day in 1976.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Barry Bonds became just the third baseball player in history (after Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth) to hit 700 career home runs.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "All I know is this: Nobody's very big in the first place, and it looks to me like everybody spends their whole life tearing everybody else down." -- Ken Kesey, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- years a state of war had existed between Israel and Egypt when the Camp David accords were signed on this day in 1978.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 13) and last quarter moon (Sept. 21).
