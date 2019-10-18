FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019
Today is the 291st day of 2019 and the 26th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1767, the boundary between Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania (the Mason-Dixon Line) was established.
In 1962, Drs. James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins won the Nobel Prize in medicine/physiology for uncovering the double-helix structure of DNA.
In 2001, four al-Qaida members were sentenced to life in prison for bombing the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Pierre Trudeau (1919-2000), Canadian prime minister; Jesse Helms (1921-2008), U.S. senator; Chuck Berry (1926-2017), singer-songwriter; George C. Scott (1927-1999), actor; Peter Boyle (1935-2006), actor; Mike Ditka (1939- ), football coach/player; Wendy Wasserstein (1950-2006), playwright; Martina Navratilova (1956- ), tennis player; Jean-Claude Van Damme (1960- ), actor; Wynton Marsalis (1961- ), jazz musician; Josh Gracin (1980- ), singer; Zac Efron (1987- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: The Mason-Dixon Line surveyed by Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon in 1767 left a "wedge" of land in dispute between Delaware and Pennsylvania until 1921.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1977, New York Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson hit three home runs on three consecutive swings against three different Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, leading his team to an 8-4 win (and the series win) in Game 6 of the World Series.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The past is to be respected and acknowledged, but not to be worshipped. It is our future in which we will find our greatness." -- Pierre Trudeau
TODAY'S NUMBER: $556.37 -- Herman Melville's total earnings from the 3,715 copies of "Moby-Dick" that sold during his lifetime. The now-classic novel was first published as a three-volume edition titled "The Whale" on this day in 1851.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Oct. 13) and last quarter moon (Oct. 21).
