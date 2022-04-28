THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022

Today is the 118th day of 2022 and the 40th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, a mutiny broke out on the British trade ship Bounty.

In 1945, Italian partisans executed dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress by firing squad.

In 1952, the United States ended its occupation of Japan.

In 1965, U.S. troops began an occupation of the Dominican Republic in an effort to thwart the establishment of a communist regime.

In 1994, CIA officer and analyst Aldrich Ames pleaded guilty to spying for the Soviet Union and Russia.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Monroe (1758-1831), fifth U.S. president; Lionel Barrymore (1878-1954), actor; Oskar Schindler (1908-1974), businessman; Harper Lee (1926-2016), author; Ann-Margret (1941- ), singer/actress; Bruno Kirby (1949-2006), actor; Jay Leno (1950- ), comedian/TV personality; Elena Kagan (1960- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; L'Wren Scott (1964-2014), model/fashion designer; John Daly (1966- ), golfer; Bridget Moynahan (1971- ), actress; Jorge Garcia (1973- ), actor; Penelope Cruz (1974- ), actress; Jessica Alba (1981- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Aldrich Ames made $4.6 million selling CIA secrets to the KGB from 1985 to 1993.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The one thing that doesn't abide by majority rule is a person's conscience." -- Harper Lee, "To Kill a Mockingbird"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 937 -- weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most for any album in history. The album debuted on the chart, then known as the Billboard Top LPs and Tapes, on this day in 1973.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 23) and new moon (April 30).

